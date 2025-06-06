Watch Now
San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, June 6, 2025: June Gloom for Friday and Saturday

June gloom is here (again). We stay cloudy on the coast all day, with clearing getting a bit better for the weekend. Daily highs will be near seasonal averages, about the same as yesterday, leading to comfortable conditions. For the beginning of next week we notice less June Gloom for the afternoons, and slight warming inland. Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
June gloom is here (again). The marine layer is deep this morning, leading to clouds stretching inland along with areas of drizzle that could stick around through the later parts of the morning.

Today the skies won’t clear out very much on the coast, leading to a cloudy day. Inland, partly cloudy skies emerge by the early afternoon.

Daily highs are just about normal for this time of year, so it will feel a lot like yesterday. The coast will reach near 70, with inland highs in the mid 70s. The mountains can expect highs near 80, while the deserts will reach about 100 degrees.

Conditions remain stable for tomorrow, before more clearing Sunday.

An area of high pressure builds from the Southeast this weekend, leading to slight warming for the next few days. This system will also push the marine layer to only the coast, so inland communities won’t get quite so overcast at night by Sunday.

Warming will be very subtle along the coast, boosting temperatures only a couple of degrees. By Tuesday, inland and mountain neighborhoods will reach low 80s.

At that same time, desert communities will get as hot as 109 degrees!

Friday’s Highs:
Coast: 67-73°
Inland: 73-80°
Mountains: 74-83°
Deserts: 94-100°

