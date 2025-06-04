Project to revitalize downtown Escondido nearly complete

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- One of Escondido’s busiest streets is getting a new look, as a plan to revitalize Grand Avenue in the city’s downtown area is almost done.

The project started a decade ago when business owners brought the city an idea to redevelop the historic street.

Now, construction is wrapping up, and downtown businesses are already seeing more shoppers return.

The city widened sidewalks and added new parking and roundabouts to make it easier to get around downtown.

And while other cities got rid of the pandemic-era “parklets,” Escondido expanded its outdoor dining spaces.

The city invested $15 million into the project, hoping to make it a destination for families in Escondido and beyond.

Work is officially set to wrap up in the coming weeks.

Business owners said that after years of closed roads and construction crews, they’re expecting a big boost in business.

“It feels fresh, it feels update,” said Alberta Agyan, who owns a restaurant in the area called Delight of France. “I see more families out now than I have in the past few years. So ,all of us on Grand are so excited about that.”

City leaders don’t have an exact date they expect to finish construction, but the city’s website says it will be finished by the end of the spring.