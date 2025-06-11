San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 11, 2025: San Diego County Fair Opening Day Forecast

The county fair opens today, and we’ll have some nice weather to match it! Some of the cloud cover is going to clear this afternoon, with even nicer conditions expected this weekend.

This morning we’re blanketed in marine layer clouds. The marine layer is sitting at about 2,000 feet, so it’s deep enough to reach inland for the morning hours. Visibility may be lower around Ramona, but will not be an issue or the rest of the county.

Throughout the day we’ll see some clearing along the coast! Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with nice and seasonal temperatures.

The coastline reaches around 70 degrees, with a forecasted high of 68 for Del Mar. Inland high swill be near 80, with mountain highs in the mid 80s. In the deserts it will be very hot, with highs close to 110 degrees.

Marine layer clouds rush back tonight.

This weekend we stay calm, with a few degrees of warming for Sunday.

Wednesday’s Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 78-85°

Mountains: 83-89°

Deserts: 101-107°

