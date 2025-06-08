San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 8, 2025: Mostly cloudy Sunday, warming this week

Today we’re seeing more June Gloom for the coast, but other areas will see more clearing. The skies clear more for the coastline as we warm slightly this week.

This morning the marine layer is slightly shallower and less dense, but it’s still overcast with areas of patchy drizzle.

By the early afternoon the coast will struggle to see clearing. Once again we may see the sun poke out for an hour or so, but expect a pretty gloomy day along the water. Inland, the sun will emerge by the afternoon.

The coast will reach around 70 degrees, while inland neighborhoods will see mid 70s. Look forward to highs around 80 in the mountains, with desert heat reaching nearly 110 degrees.

An area of high pressure building to our south will usher in some changes.

The coast will get more sun in the afternoons, perfect timing for the opening day of the county fair Wednesday! The marine layer will also be shallower, meaning it will stay confined more to the coastline each morning.

Temperatures warm slightly for inland neighborhoods through Wednesday.

We cool off a bit towards the end of the week, with calm conditions expected throughout.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 65-74°

Inland: 73-82°

Mountains: 80-86°

Deserts: 101-107°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.