San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, June 13, 2025: Warm Father’s Day Weekend!

Today we continue our pattern of night and morning clouds, along with some afternoon clearing. It will be a nice day, followed by a warmer Father’s Day weekend!

This morning we begin with marine layer clouds. The marine layer is low enough to produce some fog for far inland neighborhoods like Ramona this morning.

We warm up slowly today, with some uneven clearing this afternoon for the coast. The sun will struggle to poke out, but it should be visible for at least a couple of hours!

Today’s highs will bring the coast near 70, with inland highs largely in the mid to upper 70s. The mountains will see low 80s, and more triple digits are expected in the deserts.

An area of high pressure developing to our south will usher in some slight warming this weekend. Count on getting around 5° warmer for Father’s Day in most areas.

We cool back down slightly for the work week, with calm conditions throughout. Next Thursday marks Juneteenth!

Friday’s Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 77-84°

Mountains: 81-88°

Deserts: 100-105°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.