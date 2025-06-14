San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 14, 2025: Warming up for Father’s Day Weekend!

Father’s Day Weekend is here! Expect warmer weather, with stubborn clouds along the water but sunnier skies everywhere else in the county.

This morning we begin with familiar June Gloom. Throughout the day the marine layer will mix out pretty well inland, leading to some clearing.

For the immediate coastline, the sun will have a much tougher time poking out.

This afternoon high clouds will move in, leading to partly cloudy skies even where the marine layer will eventually mix out.

Overall, today will be beautiful. Coastal high will be in the low 70s, while low to mid 80s will come to inland communities. Expect mid 80s in the mountains and another scorching day in the deserts, with highs near 110 degrees.

Father’s Day will be nearly identical, just slightly warmer.

We cool slightly as we get into the work week, with calm weather throughout.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 77-84°

Mountains: 84-93°

Deserts: 102-108°

