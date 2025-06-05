San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 5, 2025: Some clouds sticking to the coast

The weekend is almost here, and it has some nice changes in the forecast! For today we’ll keep around some clouds on the coast, but we’ll get sunnier for the weekend.

We begin the morning with typical June gloom. The marine layer is deep enough this morning to reach inland, with enough moisture to create areas of drizzle.

We’re not likely to receive measurable rainfall the marine layer this morning, but be ready for some mist.

By the afternoon we see partial clearing on the coast. Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy for the immediate coastline, with sunnier skies coming out inland.

Daily highs will be pretty close to normal. That means highs around 70 on the coast, with mid 70s inland. The mountains can expect mid to upper 70s, while the deserts will reach near triple-digits.

For the weekend we’ll be slightly warmer and sunnier, with more warming coming next week. The coast won’t warm up much, but inland neighborhoods will reach low 80s by Sunday!

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 73-80°

Mountains: 72-80°

Deserts: 93-99°

