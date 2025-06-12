San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 12, 2025: Some afternoon clearing on the coast

Today we’re going to see afternoon clearing on the coast, with only slight changes coming for the weekend.

This morning the base of the marine layer is slightly lower, leading to some fog for inland communities next to the mountains such as Ramona. It’s also saturated enough to squeeze out some drizzle throughout the morning.

This afternoon our temperatures will stick close to seasonal averages. The coast will reach up near 70 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies likely to stay at the beaches. Inland, highs will be near 80. The mountains will hit low to mid 80s, while the deserts will once again reach near 110.

This weekend there will be mild changes brought on by an area of high pressure. Most areas will get about 5° warmer, with the marine layer staying confined to the coast.

Father’s Day will be one of the warmest days of the week! Expect coastal highs in the mid 70s, while many inland neighborhoods will get close to 90.

Thursday’s Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 78-85°

Mountains: 80-87°

Deserts: 101-107°

