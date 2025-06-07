San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 7, 2025: Gloomy Saturday, clearer Sunday

June Gloom is slowly easing off this weekend. Today will still be cloudy for the coast, but inland communities will see much better clearing. Sunday, everyone will get more clearing.

The marine layer is deep this morning, creating areas of clouds and fog stretching inland. Many communities have also seen drizzle, which could last through the later morning hours.

By the early afternoon, we’ll see very limited clearing on the coast. The sun may poke out for a couple hours in the afternoon, but the inland neighborhoods are going to see much more substantial clearing that will leave them mostly sunny.

Today’s highs will bring the coast near 70 degrees, with mid 70s inland. The mountains will hit low 80s, while the deserts will see low triple-digits.

Sunday we begin to see more clearing, even for the coastline. This is also coming along with some slight warming, mostly for inland communities.

By Tuesday, San Diego will still be in the low 70s but inland neighborhoods will start to see low 80s. Temperatures back off slightly for the end of the work week.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 73-80°

Mountains: 77-84°

Deserts: 96-102°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.