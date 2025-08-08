San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 7, 2025: Not as hot, but still very hot Friday

The heat peaked today with widespread 90s across the county and triple digits for the hottest spots! Record highs were set in Borrego Springs at 116, Ramona at 104 and Campo at 106 while Escondido and Chula Vista were shy of their record highs by just one degree! A notable high is Ocotillo Wells in the desert, soaring to 122 degrees!

Megan Parry 10News

Temperatures drop 3 to 8 degrees tomorrow, but it remains dangerously hot between 5 to 10 degrees above average away from the coast. The immediate coast will see temperatures near average.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the inland and mountain communities until 8pm Friday for temperatures mostly in the 90s and a few low 100s.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts also until 8pm Friday for high temperatures tomorrow between 111 and 117 degrees.

Heat risk and fire threat will be elevated, and precautions should be made to avoid heat-related illnesses and any new fire starts. It will be hot, dry and a bit breezy in the mountains and deserts where the greatest threat of fire will be. Westerly winds of 10 to 35mph will be possible along with minimum humidity between 5 and 15% so be sure to be extra fire safe.

The skies aren't as hazy and air quality is mostly in the Good to Moderate range across the county. This is due to smoke from the Gifford Fire in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo areas spreading south. Air quality is forecast to range between good and unhealthy for sensitive groups on Friday. Conditions will improve this weekend as the weather pattern shifts and pushes the smoke farther north.

Patchy dense fog will be more widespread near the coast Friday morning. Be sure to leave time for travel and check with your airline for any travel delays.

Temperatures will drop closer to average this weekend into early next week when we'll see 70s at the coast and 80s and 90s inland to the mountains. It will remain hot in the deserts with highs above 110 degrees, which is still about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-85°

Inland: 87-98°

Mountains: 88-101°

Deserts: 112-117°

