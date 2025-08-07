San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 6, 2025: Heat Peaks Thursday with records possible

Our heat wave began today and you could feel it across the county! Most of the county away from the coast was in the 90s with a few 100s and even up to 117 degrees in the deserts! Campo was shy of a record high by just one degree warming to 104 degrees.

Even hotter tomorrow as the heat peaks with highs 5 to 11 degrees above average as high pressure continues to build. I'm forecasting record highs in Borrego Springs at 116 degrees, Ramona at 101 degrees and 105 in Campo, while we'll be getting close to record highs in Escondido and Chula Vista.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the inland and mountain communities until 8pm Friday for temperatures mostly in the 90s and a few low 100s.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts also until 8pm Friday for high temperatures soaring between 114 and nearly 120 degrees!

Heat risk and fire threat will be elevated, and precautions should be made to avoid heat-related illnesses and any new fire starts. It will be hot, dry and a bit breezy in the mountains and deserts where the greatest threat of fire will be. Westerly winds of 10 to 25mph will be possible along with minimum humidity between 5 and 15% so be sure to be extra fire safe.

Hazy skies will continue as the Gifford Fire burns in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo areas as well as other fires in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Air quality is forecast to range between good and unhealthy for sensitive groups on Thursday and may be a concern for a few more days as these fires burn.

Click here to check the air quality in your area.

Patchy fog will be possible near the coast the next few mornings and may be dense at times. Be sure to leave time for travel and check with your airline for any travel delays.

Temperatures will drop closer to average this weekend into early next week when we'll see 70s at the coast and 80s and 90s inland to the mountains. It will remain hot in the deserts with highs above 110 degrees, which is still about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 75-89°

Inland: 90-101°

Mountains: 92-104°

Deserts: 115-119°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.