San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 8, 2025: Heat alerts extended for parts of the county

It wasn't as hot as yesterday but it was hot enough with mostly 90s inland to the mountains and above 110 degrees in the deserts.

The Heat Advisory for the inland areas ends at 8pm today but has been extended in the mountains for highs between 85 to 99 degrees, Campo being on the hotter end.

The Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts has also been extended until 8pm Tuesday for highs up to 116 degrees.

Heat risk and fire threat will be elevated, and precautions should be made to avoid heat-related illnesses and any new fire starts.

The smoke that has filtered into San Diego this week due mostly to the Gifford Fire in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo will push farther north this weekend leading to clearer skies and better air quality.

Click here to check the air quality in your area.

Patchy dense fog will be more widespread near the coast and valleys Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop closer to average this weekend into early next week when we'll see 70s at the coast and 80s and 90s inland to the mountains. It will remain hot in the deserts with highs above 110 degrees, which is still about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 71-80°

Inland: 85-93°

Mountains: 87-98°

Deserts: 110-114°

