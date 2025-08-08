Pet of the Week: Toronado

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Tornado!

Tornado #914616

Siberian Husky Mix

Male

9 Years old

61 lbs

Pet Profile

He’s been waiting at the shelter for over a year and could really use a second chance! He’s a staff and volunteer favorite who goes on K9 adventures with our volunteers.

Why this pet is the one for you:

Meet Tornado, a sweet and handsome senior guy who loves being with his people all day long! Despite what his name may suggest, Tornado is a laidback pup who loves to lounge and receive pets. Human companionship is very important to Tornado, so he's looking for a home where he won't have to spend too much time alone. He walks well on a leash and is housetrained.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Now is the perfect time to adopt as it is Clear the Shelters Month, and you can take advantage of reduced adoption fees!

With more than 1,900 animals in care — including 900 who are ready for new homes — San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees by 50% through August 31, 2025, to help find loving families for the pets who need them most. On Saturday, Aug. 23, all adoption fees will be waived during a special “Clear the Shelters Day” adoption event.

San Diego Humane Society continues to care for a high number of puppies, kittens, adult pets and small animals. Adopting a pet from San Diego Humane Society is not only a compassionate choice, but also a cost-effective one. Every adopted pet is spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.