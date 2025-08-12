San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 12, 2025: Cooling off with a deepening marine layer

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with minor changes through Thursday. Expect highs up to 5 degrees cooler than average for the coast and valleys, while the mountains and deserts will still be 2 to 5 degrees above average.

The Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts has been extended again, now until 8pm Wednesday for highs up to 115 degrees.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each day this week with patchy fog possible in the mornings, mainly inland. As the marine layer spreads farther inland by Friday and Saturday, we'll experience more clouds and less fog.

The coolest days will be Friday through Sunday with mostly low-70s at the coast, low-80s inland, mid to upper-70s in the mountains and low-100s in the deserts.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures topping out 3 to 10 degrees below average!

Gradual warming next week with highs closer to average by midweek as high pressure expands west.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

