San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 11, 2025: Cooling off this week!

Tuesday will be just about as warm as Monday, with highs near to 5 degrees cooler than average for the coast and valleys, while the mountains and deserts will still be 2 to 6 degrees above average.

The Heat Advisory that has been in place in the mountains since last week finally ends at 8pm today.

The Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts remains in effect until 8pm Tuesday for highs up to 115 degrees.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each day this week with patchy fog possible in the mornings, mainly inland. As the marine layer spreads farther inland by Friday and Saturday we'll experience more clouds and less fog.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures topping out 3 to 10 degrees below average! That means upper-60s to mid-70s at the coast, low to mid-80s inland, 70s in the mountains and around 104 degrees in the deserts.

Gradual warming early next week with highs closer to average.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 82-91°

Mountains: 87-98°

Deserts: 111-115°

