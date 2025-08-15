(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Mario!
Mario
14 months old
Beagle Blend
Male
26 pounds
Mario is a happy-go-lucky guy who loves everyone he meets! He is a huge cuddle bug and there’s nowhere else he’d rather be than by your side! If you are looking for a loving and affectionate companion, Mario might be the one for you! Come see him soon! Mario came to the Center from a partner shelter in Central California.
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/