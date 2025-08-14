San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 13, 2025: Cooling with stubborn coastal clouds

The marine layer was slower to clear today with limited clearing near the coast. The clouds will spread father inland each morning through at least Saturday with slow clearing from the beaches to 10 miles inland. Most inland areas will clear by mid to late morning but some coastal communities will get limited to partial clearing

As the marine layer spreads farther inland by Friday, we'll experience more clouds and less fog.

The Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts finally ends at 8pm Wednesday.

The coolest days will be Friday through Sunday with upper-60s to low-70s at the coast, low-80s inland, mid to upper-70s in the mountains and low-100s in the deserts.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures topping out 3 to 10 degrees below average!

Gradual warming next week with highs closer to average by midweek as high pressure expands west. Monsoon moisture may return for the second half of next week making things more humid.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 75-87°

Mountains: 85-93°

Deserts: 106-108°

