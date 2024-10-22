San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 22, 2024: Cool mornings and warm days through midweek

A pattern of cold mornings and warm, dry days continues into Tuesday. Brisk 40s and 50s blanket the inland valleys, with slightly warmer temperatures closer to the coast.

Despite the valleys waking up cooler, inland neighborhoods will trend warmer this afternoon as a ridge of high pressure settles over the southwest, ushering in warm temperatures.

Daytime highs for interior parts of the county will trend 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal while the coastal communities hit highs shy of average. Overall, pleasant conditions are on tap for the county through the end of the week.

The marine layer slowly returns starting tonight and will increase each night through the end of the week as onshore flow increases.

By next week, temperatures across the county will return to seasonal with cool, fall-like conditions.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 86-91°

Mountains: 77-85°

Deserts: 91-95°

