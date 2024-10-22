Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 22, 2024: Cool mornings and warm days through midweek

San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 22, 2024: Cool mornings and warm days through midweek
Posted
and last updated

A pattern of cold mornings and warm, dry days continues into Tuesday. Brisk 40s and 50s blanket the inland valleys, with slightly warmer temperatures closer to the coast.

Despite the valleys waking up cooler, inland neighborhoods will trend warmer this afternoon as a ridge of high pressure settles over the southwest, ushering in warm temperatures.

Daytime highs for interior parts of the county will trend 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal while the coastal communities hit highs shy of average. Overall, pleasant conditions are on tap for the county through the end of the week.

The marine layer slowly returns starting tonight and will increase each night through the end of the week as onshore flow increases.

By next week, temperatures across the county will return to seasonal with cool, fall-like conditions.

Tuesday's Highs:
Coast: 73-78°
Inland: 86-91°
Mountains: 77-85°
Deserts: 91-95°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk