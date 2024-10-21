Point Loma fisherman could set record with 663-pound swordfish

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — I am here with Luc Ofield at the Southwestern Yacht Club in Point Loma. He caught the swordfish Sunday afternoon. It took him five hours!

"I am a little tired, yes. Tired from squatting for five hours. When you're in a harness, you're hooked up to the fish, have a rod and big metal pad. You literally lean back on the fish and squat," Ofield said.

His hard work paid off. The scale read 666.8 pounds. After subtracting the weight of the rope, the final weight was 663.8 pounds.

"It seems unreal, really. It was a very strong fish," he said.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the current record is 520 pounds. That swordfish was caught in San Diego last October.

Ofield has been fishing since he was a kid and owns a tackle store in Point Loma.

"Fishing is special. It's different. It's getting away from everything. You never know what you're going to hook," he added.

Ofield plans to submit all the paperwork by the end of the month.

