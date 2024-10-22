Border wall fall up 58% this year, new report shows

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — New data from UC San Diego Health and Scripps Mercy show that falls at the border wall have increased by 58% compared to last year.

ABC 10News has been tracking the data since last fall, as UCSD Health and Scripps have been monitoring this trend for the past six years.

So far this year, the two hospitals have reported 993 injuries, surpassing the total of 629 injuries recorded in all of 2023. Both hospitals are also seeing an increase in the severity of injuries after the Trump administration raised the border wall’s height from 17 feet to 30 feet.

In previous reporting, UCSD Health neurosurgeon Dr. Joseph Ciacci discussed how the rise in falls and severe injuries is affecting patient care.

"There's a limited number of resources. Not just the finances, but in terms of how many patients can I and my team take care of," Dr. Ciacci said. "If you overwhelm those resources, it diminishes the level of care that can be provided as a whole."

Ciacci’s research shows that the cost of treating severe injuries, such as brain trauma, has also risen since the border wall was raised. Originally, the cost was about $163,500 per patient, but that figure has since increased to $243,600, all covered by taxpayer dollars.

Border advocates say migrants take these risks out of desperation. According to Dr. Ciacci, there is no clear-cut solution to the issue, complicating efforts to treat patients.

"In terms of how to affect the root cause of this increased burden in our health system, I think there's a lot of confusion," Dr. Ciacci said. "I don't think it's anyone's fault. It is quite complicated."

Although hospitals are seeing an increase in injuries from border wall falls, the number of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border has decreased this year. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, encounters are down 77% compared to last December.

