Man arrested on Coronado Bridge after leading police chase from El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The El Cajon Police Department says it arrested a man on the Coronado Bridge after he led officers on a chase through San Diego after he had pointed a shotgun and threatened several people in the East County city.

According to the department's press release, ECPD officers responded to the 400 block of Emerald Avenue in El Cajon around 12:30 p.m. Monday after they received reports of a man pulling up in a truck next to the victims before pointing a shotgun at them.

ECPD says the victims had been on their way to work, and the man accused them of following him. When the victims called the police for help, an officer on patrol saw the suspect truck.

"Officers initially tried to make a high-risk traffic stop on the I-8 westbound ramp from W. Main Street," the release states. "The man initially stopped his truck, but then led officers on a pursuit through San Diego and onto the Coronado Bridge."

ECPD says officers negotiated with the man on the bridge for about 10 minutes before he surrendered. Daniel Santiago, 45, was identified as the suspect and was arrested on felony charges connected to the assault and pursuit.