Everything you need to know about California's Proposition 2

(KGTV) — A proposition that would authorize $10 billion for repair, upgrade, and construction of K-12 schools is on the ballot this November.

According to the California voter guide, the proposition would authorize the funds, which include community colleges and career technical education programs.

The guide further explains that the proposition would increase state costs by about $500 million annually for about 35 years to pay back the bond.

Those in favor of the bond say it would update schools in need of basic health and safety repairs and “upgrades to prepare students for college and careers and to retain and attract quality teachers.”

Those against the proposition say it will increase the state’s bond obligation by $10 billion and will cost taxpayers $18 billion when repaid with interest.

A yes vote on the measure means the state could borrow the $10 billion, while a no vote means it could not.