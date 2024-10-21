As one health survey on border pollution crisis ends, another begins Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Just days after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey of South Bay neighborhoods ended, a new assessment of chemical exposures survey began Monday.

The CDC and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry began their survey Monday, running through Nov. 22. Those administering the assessment will collect health information and demographics on people who live, work or frequent southern San Diego County near the Tijuana River Valley.

"This community deserves better," said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, county interim public health officer. "By bringing in this federal agency to help us conduct an ACE survey, individuals who live or work near the water have a chance to voice their concerns, their experiences, and the impacts to their physical and mental health."

Monday's ACE survey follows last week's Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response or CASPER household assessment.

While the CASPER focused on households and families, the ACE survey is focused on people who work or live near the water from Coronado to Imperial Beach. Both surveys are intended to identify necessities for communities near the border sewage pollution crisis and its impacts on health.

The confidential assessment will be administered by county and federal teams walking the community and beach areas with a QR link to the survey. Anyone who has spent time near or on the water in the last 30 days is eligible to participate.

ATSDR is a federal public health agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Its mission includes "protecting communities from harmful health effects related to exposure to natural and man-made hazardous substances," a statement from the county reads.

Past incidents to receive an ATSDR response include the 2023 East Palestine Train Derailment in Ohio and the water concerns in Flint Michigan in 2015.

