North Park's El Comal trying to recover after break-in

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local business hopes to recover quickly after a burglary at their restaurant a week ago.

The burglary happened overnight on Oct. 13 at El Comal in North Park.

The family says they lost thousands of dollars in a safe inside the restaurant after getting paid in cash for a catering job the night before.

Surveillance video caught the crime on camera.

The video shows a man wandering outside the business for several hours, climbing back and forth over the fence and eventually breaking the window to get inside.

The man was wearing a mask and eventually was seen dragging a safe out of the business. After struggling for a few minutes, he threw the safe over his shoulder and took off.

El Comal has been in business for 25 years and has been in North Park for 16 years. It is owned by 70-year-old Luz Herrera and runs with the help of her family.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family get back on their feet.

However, the owners say the best way the community can support them is to stop by and enjoy a meal.

If you'd like to help the family's GoFundMe page, click here.

