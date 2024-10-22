San Diego agencies receive tens of millions for infrastructure improvements

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Tens of millions of dollars are headed to San Diego County infrastructure projects Monday as part of $3.8 billion allocated by the California Transportation Commission.

The CTC announced the funding Friday, with San Diego's projects revealed Monday. Nearly $3.5 billion of the total comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

Another $330 million in funding comes from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

"These projects will create safer and more equitable and climate- resilient transportation options for all Californians," said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. "Investments made possible since IIJA was enacted are establishing a legacy that will benefit all people who use and rely on our vast transportation system for employment and educational opportunities, access to goods and services, and connection to recreational attractions."

The largest local project has $105 million allocated to Caltrans to improve Interstate 5's pavement, drainage systems, signs, bridges and other features between Camino De La Plaza and Via Del La Valle.

Other local projects include:

-- $36.1 million to Caltrans and the San Diego Association of Governments for the state Route 11 Otay Mesa Lane Port of Entry to construct drainage facilities, perform earthwork and paving, and place temporary federal and state facilities

-- $22 million to Caltrans on Interstate 8 from state Route 79 to Corte Madera Road to replace damaged culverts from the December 2022 to January 2023 storms

-- $10.1 million to Caltrans on Interstate 805 from Telegraph Canyon Road to Federal Boulevard and on I-5 at the 30th Street Pedestrian Overcrossing to rehabilitate four bridges

Other projects include improvements along the LOSSAN (Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo) rail corridor, work at I-805 and Telegraph Canyon Road and pedestrian enhancements at the Metropolitan Transit System's blue line American Plaza station.

