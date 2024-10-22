San Diego company implements a four-day workweek with five-day pay

SAN DIGO (KGTV)— The four-day work week is a hot topic in offices across the United States.

Whether you're for it or against it, trial periods have started in the U.S. and even in San Diego.

“I think it's more balanced,” said Ludo Boinnard, CEO and Co-Founder of 100 Percent.

“I mean, it's fabulous,” said Liam Barrett, a Sales Director at 100 Percent.

“For me, it's been really great,” said Corissa Newman, an HR Generalist at 100 Percent.

That's now the consensus amongst those who work at the Company 100 percent.

They stopped working five days a week in May and made the permanent change.

“Well, I think first, initially, the first reaction was ok. What's the catch?” asked Barrett.

For some, it's working four ten-hour shifts instead of five eight-hour shifts.

But that's not the case here.

“Friday is paid?” I asked.

“Yeah, Friday is paid,” said Boinnard.

The employees work 32 hours a week and still get paid for 40.

CEO Ludo Bonnaird says productivity is boosted, so five work days get done in four.

“Everybody pulls together and does it; it's like the collaborative side of it has really increased,” said Boinnard.

That way, deadlines are still met-- and Friday is freed up.

From the outdoorsy workers:

“Trying to utilize as much sunlight as possible and you know, get out, go ride mountain bikes, go down to the beach and basically do anything outside,” said Nic Scaramella, a Sales manager at 100 Percent.

To the new moms:

“So it's just made a huge impact on being able to spend more quality time with her. And, not missing those crucial moments of her growing up,” said Newman, as she spoke about her 18-month-old daughter.

Even the office dogs are happy.

So what are the downsides?

According to Boinnard:

“I'm like, well, it's more than finance, there's more than the numbers… Also the happiness of people and the quality of life. When I see a little time I have to spend with my family or for things I have to do for myself… In two days, I don't see how people can do it,” said Boinnard.

He can’t really find any cons that outweigh the happy change he has seen in his employees.

