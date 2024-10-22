Spring Valley magnet school student arrested

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - A student at a Spring Valley magnet school suspected of threatening another student and bringing a BB gun to campus was arrested Monday.

The Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station received a call regarding a threat at STEAM Academy in the 1000 block of Leland Street at 2:30 p.m. Monday. When deputies went to the school, administrators told deputies they had identified the suspect and had sent the student to school office, the sheriff's office said.

Administrators placed the magnet school on secure campus status just before 3 p.m., keeping students and school staff indoors.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall for criminal threats and openly displaying and/or exposing a replica firearm in a public place, the sheriff's office said.

The lockdown was lifted around 5 p.m. and at that time, students were released to their parents.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the sheriff's office, students who hear any threats or even potential violence, can always approach their sheriff's school resource deputies or call the anonymous Student Speaking Out Hotline at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.