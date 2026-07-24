Monterey County Sheriff-Coroner releases cause, manner of death of Carlsbad woman

SALINAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The Monterey County Sheriff-Coroner has determined the manner of death of Joanna Ruth Shields, 37, as "natural." Shields was found dead in Los Padres National Forest within the Sykes Hot Springs area on April 10, 2026.

The cause of death has been determined to be "probable alcohol withdrawal seizures due to chronic alcohol use disorder."

Investigators say they found no evidence during the forensic examination or throughout the investigation that Shields was the victim of a crime.

According to the coroner, preliminary accounts of possible strangulation marks were consistent with "postmortem insect activity" and were not evidence of any criminal act.

The injury on her forehead was determined by the coroner as "superficial" and not a contributing factor in her death.

Detectives say they spoke with the person who was reportedly with Shields before her death and said the person was "fully cooperative with investigators throughout the investigation." Based on the results of the investigation and the forensic examination, no further investigative action will be taken, according to the investigators.

Sheriff-Coroner Tina Nieto released the following statement: