Couple rescued from Thorn Fire in Boulevard

BOULEVARD, Calif. (KGTV) — A Boulevard couple was rescued from the fast-moving Thorn Fire Wednesday evening after the fire eventually reached their backyard.

Patti Fisher, 74, and Dan Shanahan, 70, were at their Tierra Heights home when they saw flames that had been moving away from their home shift direction towards it.

Their property was eventually surrounded by smoke and burning brush.

“That was pretty traumatic because we were taking off at the last minute and that was really scary,” Fisher said.

Fire crews helped the couple escape and they were able to stay at a Red Cross Shelter for 24 hours.

Fire crews worked into the night and were able to save the couple's home.

The county encourages residents to create an evacuation plan, build an emergency kit and sign up for AlertSanDiego notifications and the Genesys Protect app.

