Evacuation orders issued as Thorne Fire burns near Boulevard

BOULEVARD, Calif. (KGTV) — A large fire near Boulevard forced evacuations Wednesday evening, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The fire erupted near the 2500 block of Buckthorn Trail late Wednesday afternoon. So far, the blaze has scorched 236 acres and has crossed Interstate 8. There is an immediate threat to structures in the area.

Both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 8 are closed near the 94.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued. See the map below for areas under evacuations or click here for updates.

Genasys

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Golden Acorn Casino on 1800 Golden Acorn Way.

Sky 10 flew over the scene Wednesday evening. Watch video in the player below:

