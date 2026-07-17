Authorities seize 94 pounds of meth at San Ysidro port

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 94 pounds of meth with an estimated value of more than $150,000 at the San Ysidro port on Sunday, July 5, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers referred a 20-year-old U.S. citizen for further inspection after a density meter registered high readings on a 2014 Nissan Versa. Officers also saw wrapped packages inside.

A secondary inspection revealed a CBP canine team alerted to the vehicle, and a non-intrusive imaging system revealed 71 packages of meth hidden in the car's rear quarter panels and doors.

This wasn't a lucky find; it was the result of diligent, layered enforcement,” said San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin.

Authorities seized the narocotics, vehicle, a GPS tracker and two cellphones. The driver was arrested and faces federal prosecution for the importation of narcotics, according to the news release.