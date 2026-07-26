San Diegans take to streets of downtown San Diego to protest against ICE

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans took to the streets of downtown for a vigil and procession to demand justice for recent victims of ICE shootings Saturday.

The protest started at the federal building at 880 Front Street and made its way to Comic Con.

Activists are protesting the recent shootings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Houston on July 7, and Johan Sebastian Guerrero, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Maine on July 13.

Activists say they wanted to "denounce the Sheriff's ties to ICE," according to a news release sent to ABC 10News.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Office, Sheriff's deputies do not enforce federal immigration law.

This protest is part of a larger movement trying to honor those who have been shot and killed by ICE.