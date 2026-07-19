William "Bill" Griffith, former ABC 10News anchor, dies at 77

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — William "Bill" Griffith, a former T.V. anchor for ABC 10News, passed away from an unexpected medical event on Friday at 77 years old.

Bill joined KGTV in February 1976 at the age of 27 and dedicated nearly four decades at the station, wearing multiple hats in the newsroom, including weekend news anchor, sports director, talk-show host, magazine show host, consumer reporter, and morning and midday news anchor. In 1996, he began co-anchoring KGTV's morning and 11 a.m. newscasts.

During his time as a broadcaster, he received multiple Emmys, Golden Mike awards, and the San Diego Press Club's Drew Silvern Award after publicly chronicling his six-month battle with male breast cancer in 2004.

After his recovery, Bill dedicated his time to supporting cancer patients and organizations throughout Southern California. He worked with the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego, City of Hope and programs supporting children with cancer and leukemia.

Bill is survived by his sons, Adam Griffiths, his wife Sara, and James Griffiths, his wife Rachel, and by his grandchildren, William Griffiths, Addison Griffiths, Caleb Griffiths, and Andrew Griffiths, as well as his former spouse, Jenny Griffiths, and his brother Jim Griffiths and sister Debbie Griffiths.