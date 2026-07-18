Motorcyclist dies after crash in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A 23-year-old man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Escondido Friday.

Police responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at East Washington Avenue and Daisy Street at around 4:10 p.m.

Authorities arrived and found a motorcyclist suffering from critical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later died.

The driver of the pickup trauck remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. She was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

According to the Escondido Police Department, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722 or Traffic Investigator Paul Smyth at (760) 839-4423, reference case 26006211.