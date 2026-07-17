City of San Diego implements rideshare pickup locations in the Gaslamp Quarter. Here's where they're located

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego is implementing rideshare pickup locations within the Gaslamp Quarter to alleviate crowds and traffic congestion.

This means restrictions on rideshare pickups on 5th Avenue. The geofence will prohibit Lyft and Uber vehicles from picking up customers along 5th Avenue between Market and E Streets between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Rideshare users can still be dropped within the restricted area during the specified time but cannot be picked up.

Here's the list of the approved rideshare pickup/drop-off locations near 5th Avenue:

600 block of Market Street, north side 600 block of 7th Avenue, east side 600 block of 6th Avenue, west side 600 block of 6th Avenue, east side 600 block of G Street, north side 700 block of 6th Avenue, east side 600 block of F Street, north side 800 block of 7th Avenue, east side 400 block of E Street, south side 400 block of E Street, north side 800 block of 4th Avenue, east side 700 block of 4th Avenue, west side 700 block of 4th Avenue, east side 600 block of 4th Avenue, east side

Crews have painted curbs at pickup locations and installed signage to help identify pickup locations outside the restricted area.

