CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Chula Vista high school student was arrested on suspicion of posting a threatening message on social media.



Sweetwater Union High School District said they notified police Wednesday that a threat against Olympian High School was posted on social media. The exact wording on the message was not made available.



Chula Vista Police officers identified the poster as a 10th-grade student and took the student into custody at their home Wednesday night.



According to the district, officers do not believe any actual incident would have occurred.



The Olympian High threat is the latest in a series of threats made against San Diego County schools in the weeks since the tragic high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.



