Westview High student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school
Mark Saunders
6:14 PM, Feb 27, 2018
56 mins ago
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police said Tuesday they have arrested a student for threatening to "shoot up" Westview High School.
The threat was reported by school staff Tuesday, wherein a student reportedly told other students not to come to school Wednesday "because the student was going to shoot up the school," according to a press release from school officials.
Officials said several students reported the threats to Westview High officials. School staff started investigating the threats before contacting police.