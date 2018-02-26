San Diego police: Teen accused of threatening shooting at Torrey Pines High School
Jermaine Ong
10:50 AM, Feb 26, 2018
54 mins ago
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 17-year-old boy allegedly threatened to carry out a school shooting at Torrey Pines High School, San Diego police announced Monday.
SDPD Northwestern Division Capt. Paul Phillips said the department's Juvenile Services Team learned of a possible school shooting threat against Torrey Pines High school on Feb. 23 allegedly made by a 17-year-old boy described as a former student.
After an investigation, police were able to identify the boy and placed him in the custody of Juvenile Hall. He could face possible felony charges, Phillips said.
Phillips said the boy is accused of making multiple verbal threats that day.
According to police, no firearms were found after a search of the boy's home but investigators seized the boy's cell phone and computer for further analysis.