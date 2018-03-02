San Diego County Sheriff's deputies investigate threat against Julian High School

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) - San Diego Sheriff's deputies are investigating a possible threat against Julian High School Friday.

Deputies contacted the student suspected of issuing the threat off-campus, according to Julian Union High School District Superintendent Patrick Hefflin. The school was never placed on lockdown and there was no disruption to classes, Hefflin wrote in a letter to parents.

"The parents of the student are cooperating with authorities and deputies are continuing their investigation," an SDSO spokesperson told 10News.

Deputies said the threat was not credible and the suspected student did not have access to weapons. The threat involved a photo posted on social media of a "painted airsoft gun."

"The incident is being investigated by law enforcement, which responded quickly and with whom we are working closely to ensure students are safe while on campus. I ask that you please refrain from conjecture or spreading rumors as this situation unfolds," Hefflin said.

Hefflin added that students should feel comfortable reporting any suspicious behavior to parents or staff.

