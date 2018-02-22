Possible threat made to Torrey Pines High School; teen being questioned

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A teenager was taken into custody Thursday after making a possible threat to Torrey Pines High School.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody for questioning around noon on Larkfield Court near El Camino Real and Del Mar Road in Carmel Valley.

Police received a call from high school officials claiming a student made a possible threat.

Authorities responded to the home where the teenager lives and contacted the boy's parents. The parents told the 14-year-old to go talk to police.

At this time it’s unclear what exactly the possible threat was or where the student made the threat.