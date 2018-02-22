Possible threat made to Torrey Pines High School; teen being questioned

Zac Self
12:45 PM, Feb 22, 2018
22 mins ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A teenager was taken into custody Thursday after making a possible threat to Torrey Pines High School.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody for questioning around noon on Larkfield Court near El Camino Real and Del Mar Road in Carmel Valley.

Police received a call from high school officials claiming a student made a possible threat.

RELATED: Parents warned of threats to 3 San Diego County schools

Authorities responded to the home where the teenager lives and contacted the boy's parents. The parents told the 14-year-old to go talk to police. 

At this time it’s unclear what exactly the possible threat was or where the student made the threat.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top