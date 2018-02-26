Police investigate threatening messages at Rancho Bernardo High School

The following message was emailed to parents regarding the investigation:
Dear Rancho Bernardo Families
This morning we discovered threatening messages spray painted throughout our campus. We immediately contacted San Diego Police Department who are on campus investigating. At this point, the SDPD do not believe this to be a credible threat. We will continue to have police presence on campus for the remainder of the day and throughout the week.
We also want parents to be aware that after seeing the vandalism, many students elected to leave campus before school started. We will be sending additional communication to families later today.
As always, the safety of our students and staff is paramount.
Dave LeMaster
Principal RBHS
A parent whose child attends Bernardo Heights Middle School, located next to Rancho Bernardo High, said she received this letter from the principal:
Dear Bernardo Heights families,
You may have noticed law enforcement and media activity at RBHS. The message below was sent out by Mr. Lemaster about the incident. School at BHMS is in session today and we will notify you if there is any additional information to share.
Thank you for your patience,
Marie Galaz
Principal
Bernardo Heights Middle School