VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Rumors of a school shooting threat on Vista High School reached 10News just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Tonight there has been no police confirmation of the threat allegedly posted on social media, but a parent forwarded the voice message sent by Vista High School Principal Anthony Barela.

The message, titled "Urgent Message - School Safety" reads:

"I am calling to let you know that earlier today we were informed of a social media post and speculation of a possible school shooting tomorrow. While there is no credibility to this threat and nothing to substantiate a threat to Vista High School - as a precaution there will be extra law enforcement on site tomorrow. Law enforcement is actively investigating this threat. All of these rumors are unsubstantiated. We are taking them very seriously with extra security on campus and a focus on safety for each and every one of our students."

As stated above, extra law enforcement will be on campus on Thursday.

The parent of a student in the San Diego Unified School District saw our Facebook post about Vista High and sent the following message from the Principal of Madison High School:

Dear Madison Families:

In light of the events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week, I want to communicate that we are actively investigating a potential threat to our campus that was posted on social media. San Diego Unified School Police has been investigating this matter and does not feel there is a credible threat to our school. However in an abundance of caution, School Police will have additional officers at the school first thing in the morning. I want to assure you that we take the safety of everyone on our campus seriously. If you have any concerns, please contact me at 858-496-8410. Respectfully,

Principal Nash

The same parent notified 10News that parents at Innovation Middle School also received a message about increased security. The message reads:

Dear Innovation Middle Families: In light of the events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week, I want to communicate that we are actively investigating a potential threat to our campus that was posted on social media. San Diego Unified School Police has been investigating this matter and does not feel there is a credible threat to our school. However in an abundance of caution, School Police will have additional officers at the school first thing in the morning. I want to assure you that we take the safety of everyone on our campus seriously. If you have any concerns, please contact me at 858-278-5948. Respectfully,

Principal Labas

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as details become available.