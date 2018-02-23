Threats at SD School of Creative and Performing Arts, San Diego High deemed not credible

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Threats made against the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and San Diego High School were deemed not credible, but police patrolled both schools Friday as a precaution.



The nature of the threats was not immediately disclosed, but a San Diego Unified School District official confirmed the threats against both schools were made on social media Thursday.



The official told 10News San Diego police looked into the supposed threats and believed they was not credible.



Despite their conclusion, police sent officers to the SDSCPA campus at 2425 Dusk Drive and the San Diego High campus at 1405 Park Boulevard out of an abundance of caution.



Two days ago, three county schools -- Madison High School, Vista High School, and Innovative Middle School -- also received threats that were determined to be unsubstantiated. Extra security was present at those campuses.



Earlier in the week, security was heightened at San Marcos High School after a threat was made on social media. However, the post did not appear to specifically target the North County school.



Police also responded to a threatening message written in a restroom at High Tech High Media Arts in Point Loma, but the message did not appear to be credible.