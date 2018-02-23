Threats at SD School of Creative and Performing Arts, San Diego High deemed not credible
Jermaine Ong
10:23 AM, Feb 23, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Threats made against the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and San Diego High School were deemed not credible, but police patrolled both schools Friday as a precaution.
The nature of the threats was not immediately disclosed, but a San Diego Unified School District official confirmed the threats against both schools were made on social media Thursday.
The official told 10News San Diego police looked into the supposed threats and believed they was not credible.
Despite their conclusion, police sent officers to the SDSCPA campus at 2425 Dusk Drive and the San Diego High campus at 1405 Park Boulevard out of an abundance of caution.