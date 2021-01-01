Claudia Amezcua is an award-winning and bilingual digital journalist who has worked in several newsrooms across Los Angeles, Nebraska, and most recently in Portland, Ore.

Most recently, she worked for KPTV as a Multimedia Producer covering over 100 days of protests, wildfires, snow, and the recent record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest. She is also a member of SPJ, NAHJ, ONA, and PRSA.

Originally from Pomona, Calif., Claudia received her bachelor’s degree at California State University, Fullerton. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Strategic Communications at the University of Oregon.

In her spare time, she spends her time with her husband Andrew and their cat Maya. She loves local history, visiting theme parks, and cooking.

FUN FACT: Claudia worked at the Disneyland Resort for 10 years as an attractions host, and yes, she was a Jungle Cruise Skipper.