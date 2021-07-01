Police search home of missing Chula Vista mom, Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Thursday, Chula Vista Police searched the home of missing mother Maya Millete for more evidence in her disappearance.

Police confirmed a search warrant was served at the home Thursday. CVPD Lt. Dan Peak told ABC 10News the search was related to "additional evidence." Lt. Peak added that Maya's husband, Larry, was not arrested.

"Today, the Chula Vista Police Department continued our efforts into finding the reason behind May’s disappearance by serving a search warrant at her residence on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. The goal of the warrant was to obtain additional evidence and clues to her current whereabouts. The Chula Vista Police Department along with the multi-agency working group remains committed to bringing May home to her family or bringing justice to May’s family regarding her disappearance," a release from the department read.

No other information was immediately offered by police Thursday.

WATCH LIVE: Sky10 was over the Millete home after reports of the search warrant:



Maya was last seen on Jan. 7. For the nearly six months since, police have been combing through dozens of tips; served multiple search warrants; and interviewed numerous family members, friends, and neighbors for clues into her disappearance.

In an investigation update this week, CVPD said "investigators continue to review multiple items of evidence and are going over thousands of pages of data in the hopes of finding May."

In May, Larry Millete was issued a gun violence restraining order days before police served a search warrant on his home. Documents showed the GVRO was because police believed there was a “significant danger” of Millete having access to the firearms. Police documents obtained by ABC 10News showed Millete owns 22 firearms, including 7 AR-15s, three shotguns, and five handguns. Eight of the firearms were legally registered to him, but 14 of the weapons were not.

Last month, Millete claimed that police had illegally detained him during a search of his home.

"The Chula Vista police held me for six hours while my home was being searched, and they threatened me with being arrested or detained even longer if I insist on going home to my children, my parents, and my house," Millete said in court documents in response to the GVRO.

He added that he has been the target of negative statements by his wife's family and their attorney, blaming him for his wife's disappearance.

Anyone who may have any information regarding Maya's disappearance is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or CVPD at 619-691-5151.