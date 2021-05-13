Husband says he has searched for missing wife Maya Millete

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV)— Every week for months now, family, friends, and even strangers have turned up to search for Maya Millete.

Many have wondered why her husband, Larry Millete, hasn’t joined those searches. In an ongoing conversation with ABC 10News anchor Vanessa Van Hyfte, Larry sent the following.

“Unlike the search parties. I visited likely places she would visit, but to no avail. Wishful thinking I guess. I rely mostly on the authorities because they are the subject matter experts and have dealt with these situations before.”

At this point, the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) hasn’t publicly named a person of interest or any suspects in Maya’s disappearance on January 7.

CVPD has been sending investigative updates every two weeks and said the department is working with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, FBI, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) to search for Maya.

On Friday, a second search warrant was served at the Millete home. Investigators left with boxes but are staying tightlipped about what they took.

Days before that, a temporary Gun Violence Restraining Order was issued to Larry Millete. Documents reveal he owned eight registered firearms and 14 unregistered firearms.

The order describes two photos of Millete’s kitchen table full of guns, high-capacity magazines, U.S. Passports, and ammunition.

One of the photos depicts Millete’s four-year-old son standing on the table surrounded by the weapons.

The order states the child “The child had immediate access to the illegal assault weapons and the fourteen other firearms and ammunition creating a potential extreme danger to the child and those physically present at the home.”

Larry tells ABC 10News that none of the firearms were loaded and “My son was not in any danger.”

Also adding, “All my firearms were purchased legally and all went through the 10 day waiting period as per California law. How else would they have a list of all my firearms if they were not registered? Doesn’t make any sense.”