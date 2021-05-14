Cold case experts meet with Chula Vista Police in Maya Millete case

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Experts from the Cold Case Foundation met with Chula Vista Police this week regarding the Maya Millete case.

The foundation has joined the police department to look for any ways they can help with the investigation into the mother of three's disappearance.

Last week, Millete's family was assigned a victim's advocate to work with the family and act as a liaison between family and police.

Josephine Wentzel, a former police detective working for the Cold Case Foundation, said that although she isn't able to discuss the details about the meeting with Chula Vista Police, she told ABC 10News that her job is to communicate with the family and relay any information she can. She also will take any of the family's questions to the police.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Search for Maya Millete

“Grief has a funny way of making you go down different rabbit holes or be suspicious or to feel upset,” she said. “My work is not to hang out with them, my work is to make sure their questions are answered as best possible.”

Wentzel said she understands what the family is feeling. Her daughter, Krystal Mitchell was murdered in San Diego in 2016, and the accused killer hasn't been found. Wentzel said she understands waiting for answers is frustrating but guarantees the public the investigation has not stopped.

"We want Maya found, we want justice. We want whoever is responsible for her disappearance to be caught," said Wentzel.

The Chula Vista Police Department has said they will provide updates on the Millete case every two weeks until significant information or a break in the case happens.