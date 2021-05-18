Maya Millete's family to meet with Chula Vista Police detectives

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The family of missing mother Maya Millete will continue to press for answers from Chula Vista Police when they meet with detectives on Tuesday morning.

In early January, the 40-year-old Millete disappeared from the east Chula Vista home she shares with husband Larry and their three children.

With each passing week, family members have held out hope for her safe return. They’ve conducted group searches and held numerous rallies, including two in front of Chula Vista Police headquarters.

Throughout her disappearance, the family said investigators have only sent occasional updates on the search.

The search for Millete now involves multiple agencies, including the FBI. Last week, the Cold Case Foundation met with police to see if they might be able to help.

However, Millete’s sister Maricris and brother-in-law Richard have said that every time they have searched, law enforcement has not helped at any point.

Millete’s sister told ABC 10News that the family does not feel they are being supported and it’s been heartbreaking because they said there has been no communication.

To add to their heartbreak, Maricris said the family has had to hire a lawyer to attempt to get visitation rights to see Maya and Larry’s three children. Maricris said she has not seen her sister’s children in four months.

Earlier this month, when a search warrant was executed at the Millete home, Maricris said she was unable to see the children and called out to them from the street.