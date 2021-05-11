Maya Millete case: Experts weigh in on gun restraining order against husband

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Experts are weighing in on the next steps of the investigation, following a gun violence restraining order served to the husband of a missing Chula Vista mother.

The order involving Larry Millete’s weapons was issued May 5, two days before Chula Vista Police served another search warrant at the Millete home.

Maya Millete, a mother of three children, has been missing since January.

The order is a temporary one. During a hearing on June 22, it will be decided by a judge if it will expire or be extended. The written declaration in order showed a number of Millete’s guns missing.

“Only two of the total twenty firearms have been accounted for by law enforcement,” a San Diego Police detective wrote.

Team 10 spoke with forensic criminologist and retired detective with the San Jose Police Department Dr. Ron Martinelli. He said of the guns police do have, there isn’t much they can do with them at this point.

“With a gun violence restraining order, they can take the weapons. They just can’t test the weapons,” Martinelli said. “In order to test the weapons, they have to have a Nexis. They have to have some sort of connection between a weapon or weapons and a murder, which they haven’t been able to establish yet.”

Multiple search warrants have been issued throughout the investigation. It is unclear what police took from the Millete home during a search warrant executed on May 7.

Millete told officers, “he knew they were coming for his firearms and he gave multiple firearms to his friends,” according to the restraining order. He has not said who or where the weapons are, leaving more questions during this emotional and difficult time for Maya’s loved ones.

“Everybody wants closure and they want justice,” Martinelli said. “But these things do take time.”

The documents also said Larry had, “illegal assault weapons and unregistered firearms.” That could get him in more trouble.

Attorney David Shapiro, not involved in the case, said possession of the unregistered firearms is likely more of a misdemeanor “unless it’s alleged or accused, or used in the commission of an offense.”

Shapiro said police cannot force Millete to share where the weapons are located but could get a search warrant for his communications. The court could compel him to show they were surrendered, destroyed, or legally transferred.