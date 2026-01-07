Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5 years since Maya Millete vanished: Key moments in the case

Maya Millete's husband, Larry, was arrested in 2021 on suspicion of killing her.
ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija looks back at some of the key moments in the case, from her disappearance to the upcoming criminal trial for her husband, Larry Millete, who is accused of murder.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Jan. 7, 2026, marks five years since Chula Vista mother Maya Millete was last seen.

ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija looks back at some of the key moments in the case, from her disappearance to the upcoming criminal trial for her husband, Larry Millete, who is accused of murder.

  • Jan. 7, 2021: The last time Maya Millete, a mother of three, was seen, according to family members and friends.
  • Jan. 12, 2021: Five days after her disappearance, Larry Millete interviewed with ABC 10News and spoke about his wife. During that interview, he told ABC 10News, "There's something keeping her from contacting us ... I don't really try to think about that stuff because it's like, mind-numbing,but I'm trying to stay positive," Larry Millete said in 2021.
  • Oct. 19, 2021: Chula Vista Police arrest Larry for Maya’s murder. Chief Roxana Kennedy said during the news conference, "May was loved by her family and friend sand was committed to her children. May's murder and disappearance has impacted so many over the past nine months, including many people who had never even met May."
  • Oct. 22, 2021: Larry Millete is arraigned in a Chula Vista courtroom and pleads not guilty to her murder.
  • June 22, 2022: The criminal case was paused due to his lawyer’s request for a mental competency exam.
  • Sept. 9, 2022: Larry was declared mentally competent. There were numerous delays over the years for a number of reasons including medical and personal issues, as well as a change in Larry's legal team.
  • Jan. 11-17, 2023: Preliminary hearing held for Larry Millete, with testimony from over a dozen witnesses, including Maya's sister Maricris; Maya's brother Jay-R Tabalanza; Maya's father Pablito Tabalanza; a CVPD forensic specialist; Maya's work supervisor; and a co-worker of Maya's.

